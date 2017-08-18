The Seattle Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings in an NFL Pre-Season game at Century Link Field tonight. The kickoff is set for 7 pm. The Hawks signed center Justin Britt to a three-year, $26 million contract yesterday…..The Mariners begin a 12-game, four city road trip today with a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, KLOG 3:00 pm. The M’s are hoping third baseman Kyle Seager can play today after missing two games with a stomach virus…..The Oregon State men’s basketball team is safe but shaken up after being close to the terror attack in Barcelona…..The Lower Columbia College fall sports teams will play their Alumni teams tomorrow. The Devils soccer team plays at 11 am at Northlake Field, while the volleyball team plays at 1:30 pm at Myklebust Gym.