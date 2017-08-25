The Seahawks host the Kansas City Chiefs today at 5 pm. It’s the third of four NFL Pre-Season games…..The Mariners and Yankees begin a big three game set in the Bronx today, KLOG 3:00 pm. New York has the first Wild Card spot right now, but the Mariners are a half game behind Minnesota for the second and final spot…..Kayla Willis scored on a Kaylee Murray assist in the 87th minute as the LCC soccer team tied Columbia Basin 1-1 in the season opener yesterday in Tukwila. The Devils play Portland today at 4 pm…..The LCC volleyball team opens the season this afternoon. The Devils take on Columbia Basin at 1 pm at Myklebust Gym. The Devils then travel to Eugene for the NWAC Fall Festival this weekend.
KLOG Friday Sports
Posted on 25th August 2017 at 09:09
-
