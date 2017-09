The R.A. Long Lumberjacks opened the season with a big 54-21 victory over Centralia. Tonight, Kelso visits Mark Morris at Longview Memorial Stadium, 7 pm. (101.5 The Wave, 6 pm; KUKN 6:45 pm)…..The Huskies open the season at Rutgers tonight, KLOG 4 pm…..The Seahawks got a late TD pass from Austin Davis to beat the Raiders 17-13 last night. The Hawks have to slash the roster from 90 to 53 players tomorrow…..The Seattle Mariners open a home stand tonight against Oakland, KLOG after Huskies game. The M’s traded Leonys Martin to the Cubs for a player to be named later and cash…..Perhaps the LCC volleyball team was tired after playing 10 matches in six days. The Devils lost 3-1 to Chemeketa last night…..The LCC soccer team is at Chemeketa tomorrow at 12 pm.