The 97th Kelso-R.A. Long football game is tonight in Kelso, coverage begins at 6 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. Also, Mark Morris travels to Centralia, FM 105.5 Cookin Country at 6:45 pm…..The Seahawks have a huge season opener Sunday at Green Bay. The kickoff is at 1:25 pm…..The Huskies host Montana tomorrow, 4 pm on the Wave. WSU host Boise State at 7:30 pm…..The LCC volleyball team swept Mt. Hood 3-0 last night…..In prep volleyball, W.F. West beat R.A. Long 3-0….The Mark Morris girls soccer team defeated Kelso 3-1 yesterday. Also, it was RAL with a 3-2 win over W.F. West…..In boys golf, RAL edged Kelso 164-165. Braxton Martin of Kelso was medalist with a 37. Chandler Lyon led the Jacks with a 38…..Tumwater downed MM 4-1 in boys tennis.