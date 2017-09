The Mariners beat the Rangers 10-4 last night. Seattle moves on to Houston tonight, KLOG 4:00 pm…..The 70th Civil War football game is tonight at Longview Memorial Stadium, 6:45 pm on FM 105.5 Cookin Country. Kelso is at home against Lake Washington, FM 101.5 The Wave beginning with Football Friday pre game show at 6 pm…..The Seahawks home opener is Sunday at 1:25 pm against the 49’ers…..The Huskies host Fresno State tomorrow, 5:30 pm on The Wave. WSU hosts OU and the Ducks are at Wyoming…..In girls soccer, Kelso beat Aberdeen 3-1, Ridgefield over RAL 2-0 and Hockinson beat MM 4-0…..In volleyball, Kelso swept past Heritage 3-0, << beat Hockinson 3-2 and Ridgefield over RAL 3-0.