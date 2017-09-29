The Mariners have three more games as they open a series at the L.A. Angels tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..WSU is in the college football spotlight tonight as the 16th ranked Cougars host the 6th ranked USC Trojans. UW is at Oregon State tomorrow, FM 101.5 The Wave at 4:00 pm…..Week five in prep football tonight includes Kelso at Fort Vancouver for a 5 pm kickoff, FM 101.5 The Wave 4:00 pm. R.A. Long hosts Woodland and Mark Morris is at Hockinson, FM 105.5 KUKN 6:45 pm…..The LCC volleyball team plays at Grays Harbor tonight at 7 pm…..In prep volleyball, Kelso beat Evergreen 3-0, MM defeated Washougal 3-2 and Columbia River swept RAL 3-0…..The Seahawks are hoping Doug Baldwin can play in Sunday’s home game against the Colts, 5:30 pm kickoff.