The Kalama Chinooks are ready to go tomorrow as they take on Liberty for the 2B football championship at the Tacoma Dome. Kickoff is at 4 pm…..Mike Leach reportedly met with Tennessee AD John Currie yesterday about the vacant UT coaching job. But Currie has been fired this morning…..Milwaukee beat Portland 103-91 in NBA action last night…..The LCC men’s hoop team hosts Umpqua tonight at 8 pm. Bellevue and Chemeketa meet prior at 6 pm…..The LCC women’s team blasted Clark 89-48 last night as Kenya Lorton scored 27…..Tyler Berger had 26 to lead Mark Morris over Fort 57-47. MM hosts Skyview tonight, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. Also, Kelso is at home against R.A. Long…..The Kelso girls beat RAL 58-33 in the debut of new Lassies coach Jennifer Hamilton.