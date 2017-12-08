The NHL Board of Governors will take an expansion bid from Seattle for a potential hockey team once the new arena is built…..The Sounders play Toronto tomorrow for the MLS championship at 1 pm…..The Mariners sent three minor leaguers to Miami for all star 2nd baseman Dee Gordon, who will be moved to centerfield…..The LCC men’s hoop team plays the host team at the Lane tournament today at 4 pm. The LCC women’s team plays Spokane at 2 pm in the Everett tournament…..In girls hoops, Mark Morris beat Fort 59-26 and Astoria downed R.A. Long 58-45. Tonight, Union is at MM and La Center visits Kelso…..In boys play tonight, Kelso visits Gonzaga Prep and Astoria is at RAL…..In wrestling last night, RAL beat Ridgefield 50-26 and River defeated MM 40-33.