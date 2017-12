Mark Morris hosts Kelso in a big doubleheader tonight. The girls game begins at 5:45 and the boys game at 7:30 pm. You can hear both games on FM 101.5 The Wave. The games will surround festivities for the latest MM Hall of Fame class. Also in boys hoops tonight, Fort Vancouver is at R.A. Long at 7 pm…..Eastyn Reeves scored 33 points to lead the R.A. Long girls over Rochester 59-47…..The LCC teams take part in the NWAC Cross Overs this weekend. The Red Devil men play the host team at Wenatchee tonight at 7 pm while the Devil women play host Clackamas at 4 pm this afternoon…..The Blazers are at Orlando today, KLOG 3:05 pm…..The Seahawks host the Rams in a huge game Sunday. Kalama football coach Sean McDonald will get to hoist the 12th Man flag.