Damian Lillard will miss tonight’s Blazer game as he deals with a sore leg. Portland hosts Denver, KLOG 6:05 pm…..San Diego State upset Gonzaga 72-70 in men’s college hoops last night. Tonight, the Washington Huskies host Montana at 8 pm while WSU is at home against Bethune Cookman at 6 pm…..Tyler Berger hit a 16 footer with 1.5 seconds left to give Mark Morris a 60-58 victory over Woodland. Berger led the Monarchs with 24 points. Columbia River defeated the R.A. Long boys 54-30…..The Seahawks were fined $100,000 by the NFL for not properly following concussion protocol with QB Russel Wilson during a game in November. The Hawks take on the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday at 1:25 pm. The loser will be knocked from playoff contention.