Michigan State beat Washington State 42-17 in the Holiday Bowl last night. The Huskies take on Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl tomorrow, 12:00 pm on KLOG…..The Blazers beat Philadelphia 114-110 last night. Portland is at Atlanta tomorrow…..The Delena Dragons beat the LCC women 64-55 at the LCC Holiday Classic. The Devils take on North Idaho at 6 pm tonight…..The Kelso boys beat Viewmont, Utah at the San Diego Surf N Slam. Also, Lynden over Mark Morris 60-56 in Yakima and R.A. Long beat Aberdeen 59-50 at home. MM takes on Zillah today in Yakima, 5:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave…..The Kelso girls beat Siena, CA 57-51(OT) in San Diego. Kelso plays today at 10:30 am. Also, Pt. Angeles beat MM 51-48 and Hood River beat RAL 52-44.