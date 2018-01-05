Tyler Berger scored 21 points to lead Mark Morris to a 54-41 victory over R.A. Long in the first round of the Civil War. Jacob Childers had 19 to lead the Jacks. The girls Civil War is at MM tonight as the Monarchs host the Lumberjills, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. Also tonight, Kelso is at Mountain View with the boys at 5:30 pm and the girls at 7 pm…..The Kelso wrestlers dominated over Hudson’s Bay 74-0 last night. Washougal beat Mark Morris 54-27. The Kelso Girls Invite begins today and tomorrow. The Castle Rock Jim Bair Memorial is tomorrow…..The LCC women’s hoop team plays at Peninsula this afternoon at 4 pm. The LCC men host Multnomah tomorrow at 3 pm…..The Trail Blazers host the Atlanta Hawks tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm.