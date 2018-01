The Blazers take on the Pelicans in New Orleans tonight, KLOG 4:05 pm…..The Huskies beat Cal 66-56 last night. Stanford downed WSU 79-70…..The LCC teams will be at Centralia on Saturday beginning at 5 pm, both on KLOG…..In boys hoops last night, Mark Morris downed Hockinson 63-60 and Ridgefield topped R.A. Long 46-36. Tonight, Kelso is at Fort Vancouver at 7 pm…..In girls basketball tonight, Kelso is at home against Fort, KLOG after Blazers…..In wrestling, Woodland defeated MM 49-24 and Castle Rock beat La Center 60-21. The Dave Holter Memorial Invitational wrestling tourney is all day Saturday at Kelso…..The Kelso Boys Swimming Invite is all day Saturday…..There will be six prep basketball games played Monday at LCC as the MLK Tribute begins at 11:30 am.