Mark Morris defeated R.A. Long 51-19 in the Civil War wrestling match last night…..St. Mary’s handed Gonzaga a rare home loss last night 74-71…..The LCC hoop teams host Grays Harbor on Saturday, women at 5 pm and the men at 7 pm…..In girls hoops, Washougal defeated R.A. Long 65-44 last night. Tonight, the Kelso girls are at Hudson’s Bay at 7 pm…..The Kelso boys are at home tonight against Bay, 6:55 pm on KLOG. The RAL boys are at home against Washougal tonight at 7 pm…..The Blazers beat the Pacers 100-86 last night. Portland has won five straight at home. They host the Mavericks tomorrow night at 7 pm…..The Seattle Mariners Caravan comes to town this afternoon. Pitchers Dan Altavilla and Andrew Moore will be joined by the Moose at 4:30 at the LCC Gymnasium.