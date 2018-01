Garrett Berger hit an off-balance, hanging shot at the buzzer giving Mark Morris a 45-42 victory over Columbia River. The Monarchs tie River for first in league heading into tomorrow night’s Civil War game at MM. Last night the Lumberjacks lost to Woodland 53-45. The Kelso boys are at home tonight against Evergreen at 7 pm…..The girls Civil War is tonight as the Jills host MM at 7 pm. The Kelso girls are also home against Evergreen today at 5:30 pm…..Gonzaga beat Portland 95-79 in college ball. Saturday the LCC teams host Highline with the women at 5 pm and the men at 7 pm…..The Blazers are at Dallas today, KLOG 4:35 pm…..Mark Morris was second at the 2A girls bowling District. Brooklyn Boudreau took the individual crown. The MM team goes to State next week.