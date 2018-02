The Trail Blazers begin a three game road trip in Toronto today, KLOG 3:35 pm……The Washington Huskies beat Arizona State 68-64 last night…..The Kelso boys can clinch the league title outright with a win at Prairie tonight, KLOG after Blazers. Also in boys play tonight, R.A. Long is at Ridgefield and Mark Morris hosts Hockinson, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave…..Last night in girls play, RAL beat Ridgefield 56-38 and Hockinson defeated MM 61-48. The Kelso girls also play at Prairie tonight, 5 pm start time…..The girls State Bowling championships are underway in Tacoma, led by defending 2A champ Brooklyn Boudreau of MM…..The LCC Athletics Hall of Fame Induction is tomorrow night. Kelly Smith, Robert Key, Bill Waag and Michelle (Wiitala) Roy will be honored.