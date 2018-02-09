Kelso beat Peninsula 68-46 in boys 3A Bi-District action last night. Shaw Anderson scored 28 to lead the way. Kelso takes on Wilson tomorrow at 3:45 pm at Puyallup HS, KLOG 3:40 pm. MM hosts Tumwater tomorrow night in the opening round of the boys 2A District, 6:45 pm on 101.5 The Wave…..The Kelso Lassies take on Bethel tonight in the girls 3A Bi-District. The game at Rogers HS in Puyallup begins at 6 pm, 5:55 pm on KLOG. The MM girls host Centralia tonight in the second round of the 2A District, 6:45 pm on The Wave…..The Blazers beat Charlotte 109-103 in OT last night. Portland is at Sacramento tonight, KLOG after Kelso…..The LCC hoops teams host Centralia on Saturday with the women’s game at 5 pm and the men’s game at 7 pm.