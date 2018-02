Kelso defeated North Thurston 67-58 to advance to the 3A Bi-District championship. Shaw Anderson had 32 points to lead the way. Kelso plays Lincoln tomorrow at 12 pm at Puyallup HS, KLOG 11:55 am. The Mark Morris boys take on Columbia River for the boys 2A District title tonight at the St. Martins Pavilion in Lacey, 7:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave…..The Kelso Lassies play Peninsula for seeding at the girls 3A Bi-District tonight at Rogers HS in Puyallup, 5:55 pm on KLOG…..10 Hilanders and six Lassies are on hand at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome starting today. The Kelso wrestlers trying to get that elusive team title for legendry head coach Bob Fruend…..The State boys swimming championships begin today at the King County Aquatic Center.