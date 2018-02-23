It was an LCC sweep last night. The Red Devil men beat South Puget Sound 62-59 to get into a first place tie with the Clippers, both at 11-1. The LCC women beat SPSCC 82-50. Both LCC teams are at Highline tomorrow afternoon…..The WIAA Regionals begin tonight for the Kelso girls as they take on Bellevue HS at Bellevue College, 5:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave…..The Kelso boys take on Timberline in the 3A Regionals tomorrow. The 12 pm game is at Battle Ground, 11:45 am on KLOG. The Mark Morris boys play Mountlake Terrace in the 2A Regionals tomorrow, a 4 pm start at Chehalis, 3:45 pm on the Wave…..The Trail Blazers are back to work tonight on the road at the Utah Jazz, KLOG 5:05 pm…..The Mariners open Spring Training action today against the Padres, KLOG 12 pm.
KLOG Friday Sports
Posted on 23rd February 2018 at 09:01
