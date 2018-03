KLOG Friday Sports

Kelso is trying to stay alive at the 3A State basketball tournament today after dropping a 63-47 game to Eastside Catholic. Kelso playing O’Dea this morning. The Mark Morris boys went on a 10-0 run to close the game and pull out a 44-43 victory over Renton at the 2A State in Yakima. The Monarchs play a Final Four game with Lynden tonight, 7:00 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave…..The Blazers beat the T-Wolves 108-99 last night. Portland hosts OKC tomorrow night…..The Huskies edged Oregon State 79-77 and WSU upset the Oregon Ducks 78-76 in Pac-12 hoops last night…..The Royals edged the Mariners 4-3 in Cactus League play yesterday. The M’s plat the Brewers today…..The LCC baseball team opens the season today with a 12 pm DH against Olympic at Story Field.