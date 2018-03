The LCC Red Devils rolled in their opening game at the NWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament, cruising past North Idaho by a score of 84-63. Five Red Devils were in double-figures, while holding N. Idaho to 26% shooting. LCC plays Bellevue this afternoon in a semi-final, coverage on 101.5 The Wave starts at 3:45 pm. The men open their tournament against N. Idaho tomorrow night at 10 pm…..LCC diamond teams are in action this weekend; the baseball team hosts Lane CC in doubleheaders scheduled for today and tomorrow at Story Field, while the softball team is taking part in the NWAC Inter-Regional Tourney in Lacey…..More reports are coming out about the pending departure of CB Richard Sherman, who apparently is going to be a “cap casualty” for Seattle.