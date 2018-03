The Trail Blazers beat LeBron James and Cleveland 113-105 last night. It was the Blazers 11th straight win. They host the Pistons tomorrow night…..Gonzaga escaped with a 68-64 win over UNC-Greensboro in the NCAA tournament yesterday. The Zags take on Ohio State tomorrow…..The league and home opener for the LCC softball team is tomorrow as they play Centralia in a 12 pm DH at Tam O’Shanter Park…..The Kelso softball team hosts Camas in a 4 pm game at Tam O. Kelso shutout Battle Ground 3-0 yesterday. The MM softball team is at Hudson’s Bay today…..Skyview beat R.A. Long 6-1 in prep baseball yesterday…..The LCC baseball team has a four game set at Yakima Valley this weekend…..The 40th Rotary Relays happen tomorrow at Longview Memorial Stadium.