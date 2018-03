The Gonzaga Bulldogs were eliminated from the NCAA tournament with a 75-60 loss to the Florida State Seminoles. FSU advances to plat Michigan…..The Trail Blazers host the Boston Celtics tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm……The Mariners play the White Sox today in Spring Training. The M’s beat the Rangers 5-4 last night…..The LCC baseball team is playing a DH at Edmonds today at 1 pm. The teams will come to Longview for a twin bill tomorrow at 1 pm…..Kelso is scheduled to play Mark Morris in prep baseball tonight at 6 pm at LCC’s Story Field, weather permitting…..The LCC softball team is hoping for a turn in the weather for tomorrow’s 12 pm home DH against Clackamas…..The MM vs RAL Buff Puff volleyball fundraiser is tomorrow night at 7 pm at the MM Gym.