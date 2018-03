The Mariners opened the season with a 2-1 victory over Cleveland. Felix Hernandez got the win and Nelson Cruz hit a two run homer. The teams are off today before resuming the series tomorrow afternoon…..The LCC baseball team opens league play tonight with a 6 pm single game against Tacoma at Story Field…..The LCC softball team hosts Mt. Hood for a 2 pm DH at Tam O’Shanter Park today…..R.A. Long plays Kelso in girls softball tonight at 6:30 pm at Tam O. Skyview beat the Lassies 6-4 yesterday…..Kelso beat Hudson’s Bay 6-4 in baseball yesterday. R.A. Long blanked Washougal 18-0. The Jacks host Mark Morris in a Civil War game at the Lumberyard today at 4 pm. Kelso is at Prairie at 4 pm…..The Trail Blazers host the Clippers tonight, KLOG 6:35 pm.