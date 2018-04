With Damian Lillard sidelined by a bum ankle, the Portland Trail Blazers dropped a 96-94 decision to the Houston Rockets. Chris Paul hit the game-winner with 0.8 seconds left, also leading the way for Houston with 27 points. Portland will be in San Antonio tomorrow…..After getting an unexpected pre-game visit from a bald eagle, James Paxton and the Seattle Mariners lost to the Minnesota Twins yesterday, 4-2. The M’s will also have today off, and will resume the series against the Twins tomorrow…..Looking for an advantageous weather window, LCC baseball and softball games that originally had been scheduled for tomorrow will be played today. The LCC Baseball team now has a DH vs. Green River at 3 pm, while the softball team takes on Grays Harbor at 3 pm, as well.