The Mariners begin a seven game home stand tonight with a game against the Oakland A’s,100.7 KLOG at 6:05 pm…..The LCC baseball team has shifted the schedule and will host Tacoma in a huge league double header today at 4 pm at Story Field, weather permitting…..The Portland Trail Blazers open the NBA Playoffs with a home game against New Orleans tomorrow night, FM 101.5 The Wave at 6:35 pm…..In boys soccer tonight, Washougal is at R.A. Long (6 pm), Mark Morris visits Hockinson (7 pm) and Kelso is at home against Hudson’s Bay (7 pm)…..The Kelso track teams compete today at the Ingram Invite at Columbia River…..Kelso is hosting a fund-raising Buff Puff boys volleyball tourney tonight with Kelso, MM and Kalama. Doors open at 5 pm with action beginning at 5:30 pm.