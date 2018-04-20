The Blazers lost again in the playoffs, dropping a 119-102 game at New Orleans. Portland will try and avoid a sweep in game four Saturday…..The Astros beat the Mariners 9-2 Thursday. Seattle begins a 10 game road trip at Texas today, KLOG 4:00 pm…..The LCC baseball team host Grays Harbor in a 1 pm DH Saturday…..The LCC softball team host Yakima Valley at 5 pm today at Tam O’Shanter Park. The Devils then host Walla Walla tomorrow at 12 pm at 7th Avenue Park…..R.A. Long went 3-0 in Civil War action yesterday. The Jills beat Mark Morris in softball 5-3, beat the Monarchs 3-1 in boys soccer and captured the tiebreaker in a 3-3 girls tennis match with MM…..The Kalama Twilight track meet is today at 4 pm. The Kelso track teams compete at the Canby Invite.
KLOG Friday Sports
Posted on 20th April 2018 at 09:14
-
