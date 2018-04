The Seahawks drafted San Diego State running back Rashaad Penney in the first round of the NFL Draft. The selections continue today…..Kyle Seager’s 8th inning RBI double lifted the Mariners to a 5-4 win at Cleveland. The teams play again today, KLOG 3:00 pm…..LCC hosts Pierce in a 1 pm DH at Story Field tomorrow…..Kelso baseball outlasted Prairie 7-6 in 12 innings yesterday. Kaden Vanderwerf got the shutout and seven RBI’s in R.A. Long’s 12-0 win over Hockinson. Today the Jacks are at Ridgefield and MM hosts Woodland…..The LCC softball team is at Mt. Hood tomorrow at 12 pm…..The Kelso softball team beat Evergreen 9-2. Also, RAL over Washougal 22-5 and Hockinson beat MM 13-0…..In boys soccer, Ridgefield beat RAL 1-0 and Woodland 2-0 over MM.