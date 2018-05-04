As Ichiro moves into a front-office advisory role the Mariners continue to win. Seattle beat Oakland 4-1 last night. The M’s the Angels tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The Kelso baseball team has two 3A Bi-District playoff games tomorrow beginning with Stadium HS at the RAC Complex in Lacey, KLOG 12:55 pm…..The LCC baseball team hosts Green River tomorrow at 1 pm…..The LCC softball team hosts Clark tomorrow at 12 pm at Tam O’Shanter. The Devils split with the Linfield JV’s yesterday…..The Kelso softball team clinches at least a tie for the league title with a 5-0 win over Mt. View. Hockinson beat MM…..The Kelso soccer team is heading for the playoffs after a 2-1 win over Mt. View. The R.A. Long soccer team opens 2A District action tomorrow at 12 pm at Black Hills.
KLOG Friday Sports
Posted on 4th May 2018 at 09:00
-
Meta