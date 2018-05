Kyle Seager hit two homers including a grand slam as the Mariners beat the Blue Jays 9-3. The M’s are in Detroit today, KLOG 3:00 pm…..The LCC baseball team hosts Centralia in a 5 pm DH today at Story Field. It’s LCC Alumni Night with Ashtown Brewing on the Party Deck…..The R.A. Long baseball team plays W.F. West for the 2A baseball District title tonight at 5 pm in Vancouver. The Kelso baseball team takes on Timberline in 3A Bi-District action tomorrow morning at Foss HS, 9:55 am on FM 101.5 The Wave…..The Kelso Lassies completed an unbeaten league title with a 3-2 win over Prairie yesterday…..Manny Cabrera had three goals to lead RAL to a 5-3 District soccer win over Ridgefield. The Jacks are at Black Hills tomorrow night at 6 pm, winner to State.