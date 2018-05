Wet grounds in Spokane are delaying the NWAC Softball tourney, as fields weren’t safe for playing this morning. LCC’s tourney opener against Centralia was backed up from 10 am until noon today……The Kelso Lassies come from behind to win 4-2 against Gig Harbor in the 3A Bi-District Softball Tourney. Sadie Harris put Kelso in the lead with a 2-run single in the 7, then Capri Franklin brought Harris home with a run-scoring double. Kelso plays Bonney Lake tomorrow in the semifinals…..State baseball starts tomorrow, with Kelso taking on Gig Harbor at 1 pm in the 3A tournament, R. A. Long meeting Sehome in the 2A event; in the 2B, Kalama will play Crosspoint Academy at 10 am and then Wahkiakum will play Tonasket at 1 pm. The winners will then play each other at 4 pm tomorrow.