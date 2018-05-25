The A’s scored four runs in the first inning against Felix Hernandez and went on to a 4-3 victory over the Mariners. The M’s host the Twins tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The LCC baseball team won its opener of the NWAC Baseball Championships at Story Field. The Devils beat Everett 7-2 and that sets up a showdown with Spokane at 7:35 pm tonight…..The Kelso Hilanders take on Edmonds-Woodway in the State 3A semi-finals today in Pasco, 3:55 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. Kalama plays Tri-Cities Prep in the 2B semi’s today at Centralia, also at 4 pm…..The Kelso softball teams gets the State 3A tourney underway at 12 pm today against Bishops Blanchet…..Action continues today and Saturday at the State track and field championships in Tacoma and Cheney.