Dee Gordon came off of the 10-day DL for last night’s Seattle-Texas game, leading the game off with a triple, and then scoring on a sac fly. Nelson Cruz had a 2-run HR while Wade LeBlanc also put in a solid outing as the M’s beat the Rangers 6-1. Tampa Bay comes in tonight, KLOG coverage at 6 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears blanked the NW Honkers 9-0 in a non-league game last night, opening up the 2018 campaign. The Black Bears open WCL play tonight in Bend, 6:35 pm…..For the sixth year in a row, Rainier is playing for the Oregon 3A Softball title, and for the fifth time in those six years, Dayton is the opponent. Game time at OSU is 4 pm…..At last night’s NWAC Hall of Fame Banquet in Pasco, LCC was presented with its second consecutive Athletic Directors Cup for Athletic Excellence.