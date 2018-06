The Mariners defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 yesterday as Mike Leake pitched into the ninth inning. Mitch Haniger hit a homer and drove in three runs. The M’s and Rays play again tonight, KLOG 3:00 pm…..The NCAA baseball Super Regionals begin today including Washington at Cal State Fullerton (11 am) and Minnesota at Oregon State (2 pm)…..The Cowlitz Black Bears host the Kelowna Falcons tonight at 6:35 pm at Story Field. 50 percent of the proceeds of tickets ordered on-line will go to the LCC Foundation for scholarships……R.A. Long stars Alex Brady and Kaden Vanderwerf will be playing in the All-State Baseball Series Saturday in Yakima……The Portland Timbers host Sporting Kansas City tomorrow night (7:30 pm) at Providence Park.