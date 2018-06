The Boston Red Sox edged the Mariners 2-1 last night as David Price outdueled Felix Hernandez. James Paxton goes up against Rick Porcello tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears shutout the Highline Bears 6-0 in a non-league collegiate game last night. The Black Bears are back on the road at the Corvallis Knights tonight at 6:30 pm…..The Dave Orzel Haymaker Baseball tournament is underway. Last night Competitive Athletics blanked RBI 11-0…..The NCAA College World Series begins Saturday in Omaha. Oregon State plays North Carolina at 12 pm and the Huskies battle Mississippi State at 5 pm…..Prep boys basketball invades Longview-Kelso this weekend for the 26th Bud Clary War of the Border. Action begins tonight and runs through Sunday at gyms citywide.