Aaron Judge and Miguel Andujar hit first inning two-run homers off James Paxton as the Yankees beat the Mariners 4-3 yesterday. Seattle moves on to Boston to play the Red Sox today, KLOG 3:00 pm…..Bellingham shutout Cowlitz 5-0 last night. The Black Bears have lost six straight as they host Gresham in a non-leaguer tonight at 6:35 pm. Cowlitz owner Tony Bonacci has purchased a WCL expansion team that will play at a new sports complex in Ridgefield next season…..Hilander Dental split two games at the Willamette tourney yesterday, beating Spokane 6-1 and dropping a 7-6 game to Keizer. HD plays two games today and two on Saturday…..The Trail Blazers selected prep school phenom Anfernee Simons and Duke guard Gary Trent, Jr. in the yesterday’s NBA Draft.