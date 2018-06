After a muffed foul pop-up kept the Beavers alive on Wednesday, OSU left no doubt last night, shutting out Arkansas 5-0 to win the College World Series. Freshman pitcher Kevin Abel was masterful, while catcher Adley Rutschman was named Tourney MVP, with a record 17 hits…..Seattle got a jack from Nelson Cruz, but it took two Oriole errors in the 10th inning to get the 4-2 win. It’s the first-ever four-game sweep of Baltimore by the M’s. They now come home to host KC, KLOG coverage at 6 pm…..The Hilander Dental Senior Legion team is on its annual trip to Twin Falls ID for the Cowboy Classic tournament, and they kicked things of with a 3-2 win over Taylorsville UT. They continue play today against North Cache UT, starting at 4 pm Pacific time.