Chris Herrmann hit his first Mariner home run to lead Seattle to a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Marco Gonzalez got the win as the M’s win yet another home series. Buddy Black’s Colorado Rockies come to Seattle for a three game set starting tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Andres Sosa hit a three run homer in the 8th inning to bear up a scoreless tie then the Black Bears added four more in the 9th for a 7-1 win over the Portland Pickles last night. The Bears host a three game set with Bend starting tonight at 6:35 pm at Story Field…..Hilander Dental scored nine runs in the bottom of the last inning to beat Centralia 9-8 in the first of two senior legion games with Centralia. HD won the second game 4-1. Hilander Dental hosts Capital in a 3 pm league DH Sunday at the RAL Lumberyard.