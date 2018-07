Albert Pujols went deep twice, leading the LA Angels to an 11-2 win over Seattle. The two HR’s give Pujols 630 for this career, tying him with Ken Griffey, Jr., for 6th on the all-time list. Seattle now heads to Colorado for a series prior to the All-Star break, KLOG coverage at 4:30 pm…..At the 70-team GSL College Showcase Tournament in Centralia, the Hilander Dental team lost to Victoria BC 6-2, and they will play Showtime at 3:30 pm…..At the Cal Ripken 11 Year-Old State Tourney at John Null Park, Longview lost two, 9-5 to Black Hills and 10-2 to Puyallup. Kelso beat KWRL 21-6, then they lost to Kennewick Nationals 8-0…..The 14 year-old Babe Ruth takes place at Rister Stadium, starting today…..Brynan Shipley is moving from the AD post at Kalama, taking the AD job at Ridgefield.