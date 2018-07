The Mariners return to action tonight as they host the Chicago White Sox, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The Black Bears broke up a no-hitter in the 7th then went on to shutout the NW Honkers 2-0 last night. The teams play again tonight at 6:35 pm at Story Field…..Hilander Dental opened the Newport tournament with a 9-1 win over Michael’s Toyota of Bellevue…..The Kelso Senior Babe Ruth team lost to Missoula 8-7 then beat host Wyoming 9-4 at the Regionals in Gillette Wyoming. Kelso plays two games today. The tourney runs through Monday…..Tonight is the deadline for reduced price ticket for next month’s Babe Ruth World Series. Go to longviewworldseries.org for your ticket order form…..Melissa Joyal and Mindy Rutkowski win the Heritage Bank Scramble for a third straight year.