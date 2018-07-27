The Mariners take on the L.A. Angels in Anaheim tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm. Seattle’s Wildcard lead has slipped to 1 1/2 games over Oakland…..Wenatchee got a game winning hit in the bottom of the 9th to beat the Black Bears 6-5 last night. Cowlitz is home to begin a three game set with Yakima Valley tonight at 6:35 pm…..The Black Bears will be hosting an exhibition game between the Longview and Kelso 15 year-old All-Stars Monday night at 6:35 pm. It will be a Babe Ruth World Series preview between the co-hosts of the event…..Alberta defeated the Kelso 13’s 6-5 at the Regional tourney in Calgary. Kyler Schellenbarger had four of Kelso’s six hits……Hilander Dental opens the Senior Legion State tournament against the Spokane Northstars tomorrow at 4 pm at WF West in Chehalis…..The LCC women’s soccer team is hosting a high school girls soccer tournament today and tomorrow at Kalama HS.