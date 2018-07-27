The Mariners take on the L.A. Angels in Anaheim tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm. Seattle’s Wildcard lead has slipped to 1 1/2 games over Oakland…..Wenatchee got a game winning hit in the bottom of the 9th to beat the Black Bears 6-5 last night. Cowlitz is home to begin a three game set with Yakima Valley tonight at 6:35 pm…..The Black Bears will be hosting an exhibition game between the Longview and Kelso 15 year-old All-Stars Monday night at 6:35 pm. It will be a Babe Ruth World Series preview between the co-hosts of the event…..Alberta defeated the Kelso 13’s 6-5 at the Regional tourney in Calgary. Kyler Schellenbarger had four of Kelso’s six hits……Hilander Dental opens the Senior Legion State tournament against the Spokane Northstars tomorrow at 4 pm at WF West in Chehalis…..The LCC women’s soccer team is hosting a high school girls soccer tournament today and tomorrow at Kalama HS.
KLOG Friday Sports
Posted on 27th July 2018 at 08:57
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta