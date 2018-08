Kendrys Morales hit a tie-breaking homer to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners last night. Nelson Cruz hit two homers for Seattle. The M’s and Jays play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Bellingham defeated Cowlitz 11-1 last night in West Coast League action. The Black Bears open a six game, season ending home stand with a game against Corvallis tonight at 6:35 pm…..ESPN has released its Pre-Season College Football rankings and the Washington Huskies are at #5…..NCAA wrestling champion Myles Martin headlines a Saturday camp at Kelso High. Get the details at the Cowlitz FCA Facebook page…..The United Way Co-ed Softball Classic is at 11 am tomorrow out at Roy Morse Park, a fundraiser for the local United Way.