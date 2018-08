The Mariners jumped on Houston’s Justin Verlander and went on to beat the Astros 8-6 yesterday. The teams play again today, KLOG 4:00 pm…..The Babe Ruth World Series is underway at Story Field. Yesterday Tallahassee, Florida scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to beat Kelso 12-2. Albany, Minnesota edged Longview 3-2. Four more games on Friday beginning at 11 am. Longview plays Denver City, Texas at 4 pm and Kelso takes on Torrance, CA at 7 pm tonight…..The Indianapolis Colts beat the Seattle Seahawks 19-17 in NFL Pre-Season action last night. Andrew Luck made his return for Indy after a long stint on the injured list. Russell Wilson played one series for the Hawks going 4 for 5 for 43 yards.