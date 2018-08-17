Tallahassee, Florida rallied from three runs down in the sixth inning to upset Mifflin County, Pennsylvania 7-4 in the championship game of the Babe Ruth World Series last night. Will Brown’s two run single in the sixth tied the game. He was named the Series MVP. The teams all leave today after an outstanding eight day run in Longview-Kelso…..The Mariners return to action tonight as they begin a three game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers, KLOG 6 :00 pm. Wade LeBlanc will pitch against Walker Buehler. Clayton Kershaw will be on the mound Sunday at Safeco Field…..The Seahawks have a light workout today before heading down to Los Angeles to play the Chargers tomorrow night at 7 pm. It’s the Hawks second of four NFL Pre-Season games.