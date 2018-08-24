The Seahawks take on the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis today. Kick-off is at 5 pm…..The high school football season is a week away. The Kelso Blue-Gold Scrimmage tomorrow (10 am) is the first action at the brand new artificial turf surface at Schroder Field. They will have a celebration beginning at 9 am…..The Mariners begin a three game set at the Arizona Diamondbacks today, KLOG 5:30 pm. The M’s need a strong push to stay in playoff contention…..The LCC soccer team had its season opener smoked out in Tukwila yesterday at the NWAC Friendlies. The Devils slated to play Clackamas at 4 pm this afternoon…..The LCC volleyball team also opens the season today with a 4 pm match at Mt. Hood. LCC then moves on to Eugene for the NWAC Fall Festival this weekend.