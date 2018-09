Ethan West ran for two TD’s and kicked six extra points for Mark Morris in a 48-14 victory over Castle Rock last night. Tonight, it’s the 98th game between Kelso and R.A. Long at Longview Memorial Stadium. Coverage begins at 6 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave with Football Friday…..The Huskies home opener is tomorrow at 2 pm against North Dakota, KLOG 1 pm…..The Mariners host the Yankees tonight, KLOG 6 pm…..Legendary OSU baseball coach Pat Casey retires after 24 seasons and three national titles…..In girls soccer, Mark Morris beat Evergreen 3-0 and R.A. Long over Chehalis 2-0…..In volleyball, Chehalis defeated RAL 3-1…..In boys golf, Hockinson edged RAL 168-169 at Mint Valley…..The 44th WSWGA State Senor Open is Monday and Tuesday at the Longview Country Club.