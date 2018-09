High school football week three is tonight with games including Heritage at Kelso (FM 101.5 The Wave), Fort Vancouver at Mark Morris (FM 105.5 KUKN) and R.A. Long at Hockinson. All three games at 7 pm…..the Huskies have a big one at Utah tomorrow night, the Wave at 6:00 pm…..The Mariners beat the Angels 8-2 last night. The teams play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The NWAC Crossover volleyball tournament begins at 1 pm today and runs through Saturday evening at LCC’s Myklebust Gym…..In prep volleyball last night, Mark Morris beat Hockinson 3-0, Woodland over RAL 3-0 and Castle Rock over Kalama 3-0…..In girls soccer, Kelso and Skyview battled to a 0-0 tie, RAL over Woodland 4-0 and Hockinson defeated Mark Morris 4-2.