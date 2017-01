The Seahawks rallied from 11 points down to beat San Francisco 25-23 yesterday. The Hawks ended up as the #3 seed in the NFL Playoffs and will host the Detroit Lions this Saturday at 5:15 pm. Chip Kelly was fired as the Niners coach following the game…..CJ McCollum had a career high 43 points to lead the Trail Blazers to a 95-89 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Blazers were playing without Damian Lillard. They are hoping he’s back in time for Wednesday’s game at Golden State…..Malachi Flynn and Josh Hawkinson were tremendous down the stretch as the WSU Cougars rallied to beat the Washington Huskies 79-74. Hawkinson had 26 points and Flynn scored eight of his 16 in the final two minutes…..The Oregon State women’s team upset the Huskies 73-70.