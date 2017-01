Clemson and Alabama meet in a CFP championship rematch tonight in Tampa, KLOG 3:30 pm…..The Packers and Steelers moved on to the next round of the NFL Playoffs with victories yesterday. The Seahawks got 161 yards from Thomas Rawls in Saturday’s 26-6 win over the Lions. The Hawks visit Atlanta on Saturday at 1:35 pm…..Delayed a day due to ice, the Pistons and Blazers played a double-overtime game last night. Detroit wins it 125-124. CJ McCollum missed an open look right before the buzzer. Portland is at the Lakers tomorrow night…..In prep boys basketball tonight, Kelso is at Evergreen at 7 pm. Mark Morris is slated to play at Washougal (FM 101.5 The Wave). In girls action, Evergreen visits Kelso and Astoria is at R.A. Long. All the games are weather permitting.