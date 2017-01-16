The MLK Tribute holiday basketball event is going on all day at LCC’s Myklebust Gymnasium. The action begins with the Ridgefield boys against W.F. West at 12:30 followed by the Kelso boys versus Mountlake Terrace at 2 pm (KLOG). The Kelso girls take on Adna at 3:30 pm (KLOG) and then the Mark Morris girls play Kalama at 5:30 pm (The Wave). The final game features the Mark Morris boys against Clover Park at 7 pm (The Wave). It’s a fund raiser for the LCC women’s basketball program…..The Blazers are playing at the Washington Wizards in a day game today, KLOG 10:05 am…..The Kelso wrestling team won seven weight classes in taking the Dave Holter Kelso Invite Saturday…..Brett Hallet of Kelso won four events at the Kelso Invitational swim meet on Saturday.